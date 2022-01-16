iPhone 13 Has No Noise Cancellation Feature: Is It Caused by a Bug?

Share the joy













Is it planned by design or a result of a bug?

Apple Support Confirms iPhone 13 Models Lack Noise Cancellation Feature

iPhone 13 users complained that their iOS-powered handset doesn’t have a noise cancellation feature, unlike previous versions of iPhones. This feature is useful in preventing surrounding sounds from interfering with your phone calls.

If you have iPhone 12 or older model, you can check its Settings. Then, go to Accessibility and tap Audio/Visual. You will find an option that says Phone Noise Cancellation. You can toggle it on or off.

Unfortunately, this option isn’t available on the iPhone 13.

Many speculated that it could be a bug. It could be the result of an iOS 15 flaw.

One user received a confirmation that Apple was working to fix the issue when he contact Apple Support.

But 9to5Mac reported that this feature isn’t a result of a bug. Rather, Apple planned it by design.

According to one of the readers of 9to5Mac:

“After working with Apple and a senior advisor for months saying to wait for an update to fix the issue, I got an update regarding the issue, and apparently, it won’t be fixed and noise cancelation is intentionally disabled for those devices for unspecified reasons.”

In other words, it’s not supported.

Will Apple Offer It in the Future?

Apple Support’s team said, “No.” It was done on purpose, for whatever reason.

Of course, every iPhone 13 owner wants to know the reason behind the company’s decision not to support such a feature.

What is Noise Cancellation?

It’s a feature introduced after the release of iOS 7 in 2013. But this year, Apple introduced Voice Isolation. It can separate the user’s voice from the ambient noise on FaceTime calls.

You can enable this feature by going to Control Center. Then, tap Mic Mode and choose Voice Isolation.

Many iPhone owners want to know if this is also absent on the iPhone 14. No one knows for sure.

However, if you miss this feature, you may ask Apple to bring it back.

Simply go to Apple Support and leave some feedback to express your frustration about the lack of noise cancellation feature on your expensive iPhone 13.

However, even if you complain to Apple, there’s no guarantee that the company will make a change and return the said feature to its 2022 models.

Then again, if a lot will complain about it, Apple might consider it.

But is it really necessary?

The voice isolation feature may be enough for some because it can cancel ambient noise during FaceTime calls.

Furthermore, if you have AirPods Pro, you can use its Active Noise Cancellation that can remove background noise so you can listen to your favorite tunes or audiobook without dealing with annoying surrounding sounds.

Then, you can enable Transparency Mode if you need to hear outside sounds in some situations.

That said, just enable the voice isolation feature of your iPhone 13. And remember that the noise-canceling feature can be dangerous when you’re on the road as it blocks out noises, making you oblivious of your surroundings.

