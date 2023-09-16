Radiation Concerns: France Bans Sales of Apple’s iPhone 12

Share the joy

iPhone 12 Radiation Issues

This week, a regulator in France asked Apple to halt selling its iPhone 12 in the country. Why? France tested the device and they found that iPhone 12 emits radiation levels that exceed European restrictions. This creates a new concern about health and phone usage.

But Apple disputed the findings. According to the iPhone maker, the iPhone 12 has been certified by international bodies.

The decision of France could have a ripple effect in Europe. The move revived discussions about the risks of cellphone radiation.

Cellphone Radiation

Cellphone radiation falls into the non-ionizing radiation category. It means that it does not have enough energy to remove tightly bound electrons from atoms or molecules.

There is ongoing research on the potential health effects of cellphone radiation. But the research remains inconclusive.

The radiation emitted by cell phones at typical exposure levels is unlikely to cause significant harm to human health. However, there are still some concerns and ongoing studies regarding potential risks.

For instance, cell phones emit radiation frequency (RF) radiation as they communicate with cell towers. This radiation can be absorbed by the body. Primarily in the region near the phone. This absorption can cause a slight increase in the temperature of the body tissue. This heating is generally considered too low to cause harm. However, excessive or prolonged exposure to this heat could potentially lead to tissue damage.

Some individuals claim to be sensitive to electromagnetic fields, including cellphone radiation. They report symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and skin irritation when exposed to electromagnetic radiation. However, scientific studies have not consistently supported the existence of it. It is not recognized as a medical condition by most health organizations.

Link to Cancer

One of the most significant concerns surrounding cellphone radiation is its potential link to cancer, especially brain cancer. Some studies have suggested a possible association between long-term, heavy cellphone use and an increased risk of certain types of tumors. However, the overall scientific consensus has not firmly established a causal connection.

The WHO classified RF radiation as possible carcinogenic to humans in 2011. But most recent reviews have not confirmed a strong link.

Now, to defuse the iPhone 12 dispute, Apple promised to release an update that will settle the issue.

Apple did not state what the update would do exactly. However, the company is confident that it will alleviate any concerns.

In France, it conducts head and body SAR tests, as well as tests SAR for limbs. The latter test is where the device in question failed.

Officials from various European countries have asked Apple to release an update to the entire EU. Apple might comply or face a recall of all iPhone 12 units sold in these countries.

The iPhone 12 was officially released on October 23, 2020. This marked the launch of the iPhone 12 series, which included the standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

And to reduce potential exposure to cellphone radiation, you can take steps like keeping the phone away from your body during calls or limiting prolonged and unnecessary use.

