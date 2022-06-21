iOS Will Allow Some Apps and Websites ByPass CAPTCHAs

Share the joy

This new feature is called Automatic Verification.

https://developer.apple.com/videos/play/wwdc2022/10077/

iOS 16 Bypassing CAPTCHAs

iOS 16 is coming this fall. And if that day comes, you can finally deal with pesky CAPTCHAs. With Automatic Verification, you no longer have to slide a puzzle piece or find a hill or a mountain.

The said feature will be introduced to iPhones and Macs. It tells sites that you’re not a bot without having to solve a puzzle.

Fastly and Cloudflare

Apple worked with Fastly and Cloudfare to develop this system. When iOS 16 is released, sites that are using those major content delivery networks could take advantage of the system. As a result, they no longer show CAPTCHAs to visitors using the said iOS.

There are several attempts to ditch CAPTCHAs. Last year, Cloudflare announced its entire new system that could get rid of CAPTCHAs completely. It would replace a new way to verify that the user is human by touching or looking at a certain device using Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood. It supports a limited number of USB security keys.

At that time, Cloudflare promised to look into other authenticators. It would mean the system could expand to phones.

Unfortunately, experts said that Cloudflare’s answer was a worse solution. For them, the authentication won’t prove anything but the device model. It means that it doesn’t confirm if the person using a device is human.

However, Apple’s Automatic Verification feature may be a different way to get rid of CAPTCHAs. And it may succeed. The feature’s underlying system is known as Private Access Tokens. It’s similar to the Passkeys in iCloud Keychain. It attempts to replace passwords with a better, more secure login process. Instead of entering a string of text, you could use your FaceID, or a security key to gain access.

How Does Automatic Verification Work?

Your iPhone, for instance, will look for factors that can determine whether or not you are human. When you visit a site that asks you to fill out a CAPTCHA, it will instead ask your computer or mobile device. And if your device says yes, then you gain entry to the site.

Apple stated that Apple ID can be used as proof that you’re indeed a human being. However, your mobile device doesn’t send out the data associated with your Apple ID. Instead, the site only gets a thumbs-up from the company.

But Apple isn’t the only tech company that’s working on this type of system. According to this post:

“Fastly worked with our friends at Apple, Cloudflare, and Google to develop and standardize the technology behind Private Access Tokens. It is a more accessible and capable iteration of the Privacy Pass protocol. If you’re familiar with Chrome Trust Tokens, Private Access Tokens might seem familiar.”

This new feature may seem like a good idea. It could have the potential to push users to a passwordless future. If more companies offer this feature, it could lead to hassle-free log-in. We may not be a CAPTCHA-less future yet. But this feature of Apple has the potential to get rid of this pesky verification method.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

