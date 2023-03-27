iOS 16.4 is now available

Share the joy

A variety of new features for iPhone users are included in iOS 16.4, which is currently rolling out to everyone. More emoji, more potent web apps, bug fixes, and much more are included. For the complete release notes, scroll down.

How to Install iOS 16.4

All iPhone and iPad models can now download iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, respectively. By going to the Settings app, selecting General, and then selecting Software Update, you may update. It may take a few minutes for the update to reach every iPhone and iPad, so keep checking if you don’t see it straight away. Everyone should have access to the upgrades within an hour.

Your iPhone or iPad will download the update once the installation process starts, then it will ask you to reboot the device to complete the installation. Remember that while the update is being installed during the reboot, your device won’t be functional.

What’s new in iOS 16.4?

Twenty-one new emoji, including animals, hand gestures, and objects, are now available in the emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

﻿﻿Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

﻿﻿Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

There are other new features in iOS 16.4 that are not included in Apple’s release notes. This features the return of Apple’s new HomeKit architecture as well as support for 5G Standalone, 5G in more nations, and 5G. Also, the upgrade modifies how Apple distributes iOS betas.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

