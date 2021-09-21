iOS 15 Now Available — What’s New?

Share the joy













This is the latest major iOS update. But does iOS 15 pack with useful features?

Sadly, iOS 15 isn’t a massive design overhaul. Then again, the features that are coming to this new iOS can tell you the current needs of users during the pandemic.

Apple presented the new tools during its Worldwide Developers Conference. Then, it showed some of them during the iPhone 13 launch event last week.

Focusing on Quality of Life Updates

As mentioned, there’s no breakthrough feature coming to iOS 15. However, it’s still a solid update.

For one, you can take advantage of its Focus feature.

Focus

It’s one of the significant changes in iOS 15. This feature lets you change your Focus from Control Center.

With this feature, you may spend more of your time with your phone. Apple stated that this feature will put you in control of your iPhone.

For instance, the Do Not Disturb is a familiar feature that lets you silence notifications if you don’t want them. But the iOS 15 takes it to a higher level by giving you a few Focuses, like Driving, Gaming, Personal, Reading, etc. Every focus can be customized according to your needs. But you can create your new Focus from scratch.

You can share that your notifications are muted in Messages. Then, hide your home screen pages. You can also hide your notifications from the lock screen.

There’s also an option to automate specific focuses. For example, you can automatically enable Work Focus when you’re at work and turn on Meditation when you’re at home meditating.

Safari New Design

Apple’s browser has been updated as well. The address bar is at the bottom of the screen. It’s sitting above the row of buttons that allow you to open bookmarks. But if you don’t like it, you can choose to move it back at the top of the screen.

FaceTime

With the increasing demand for video-conferencing services, Apple made sure that its Facebook can offer such services. The latest update lets you share links with your friends or add them to your invites.

If your friends don’t own an iOS device, they can still FaceTime you from a web browser. It doesn’t have SharePlay yet. This feature allows you to sync audio and video playback. But you can have it later this fall.

Messages Integration with Other Apps

Each time someone sends you a photo album or a song, for instance, you can see the recommendations not just in Messages but also in Apple News, Podcasts, Music, and Photos, among others.

Photos Improvements

This app has also received a lot of improvements. The app is now better than before. You can get more information if you swipe on a photo.

However, the best improvement in the Photos app is that you can now search for text in your photo. That is, the new iOS can now scan your photos to find any text. Then, save it for your Spotlight searches.

These aren’t the only changes you can expect in iOS 15. But these will give you an idea of the changes Apple has made to its iOS.

