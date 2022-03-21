iOS 15.4 Reportedly Causing Battery Drain Issues

Share the joy

The issue doesn’t affect all iPhones.

Battery Drain Issues

iOS 15.4 is the latest update that lets iPhone users unlock their smartphones using Face ID even when wearing a mask.

Last year, Apple released an update that already allowed face mask-wearing iPhone users to unlock their device through Face ID. However, they needed to wear an unlocked Apple Watch.

But this new update is different because it doesn’t need an unlocked Apple Watch to use Face ID even if you’re wearing a mask. Apple might have realized that not everyone can afford to purchase an Apple watch.

To obtain sufficient information from your face even when wearing a mask, Face ID will focus on the area around your eyes to find unique characteristics to let Face ID verify your identity.

However, this feature isn’t available on all iPhones, though. You can only use it if you have iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

Now, if you own either of those two iPhones, you might get excited about the latest iOS. However, some users who have updated their iPhones are encountering issues.

According to Alex Kretzschmar, “iOS 15.4 has mad battery drain. I’d say my battery life today is half what it was last week. Shocking!”

Alex isn’t the only one, though.

Other users tweeted similar issues. Some of them are saying that on an active screen, their iPhones’ battery will only last not more than 2 hours before it needs recharging.

However, it’s important to note that when there’s an update, it could take days before the battery goes back to normal. The reason for this is that the update is taking place in the background while other things are happening that make it look like the battery is draining rapidly.

After a few days, though, things would clear up and the battery drain issue should go back to normal.

But it still depends on the age of your phone. The battery drain issue might not be caused by the update but it could be that your battery is starting to degrade.

To know the health of your iPhone’s battery, you can check it by going to Settings, tapping battery, and choosing battery Health.

After two and a half years of everyday use, your iPhone will likely go down to 83% maximum capacity. Then, updates may affect battery life.

New Features in iOS 15.4

There are several reasons to install this new iOS on your iPhone. As already mentioned, you can unlock your iPhone with FaceID even with a mask and you don’t need an unlocked Apple Watch to do it.

Then, the latest iOS release brings a new voice to Siri. Plus, it has improved Live Text Integration in Notes and Reminders. It also includes Tap to Pay and the ability to add notes to Keychain passwords.

Apple also released an anti-stalking prompt for AirTags.

You can update to iOS 15.4 if your iPhone is compatible. However, some people would delay updating their iPhones because they fear they might encounter some issues, like battery drain issues. But as mentioned, you need to give your phone a few days for any issues to clear up.

