Introducing Vindstryka: Ikea’s Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitor

Share the joy

Tracking Indoor Pollution

Indoor air quality has become more vital today than ever before. Even though the pandemic is (nearly) over, more people are still spending time indoors for remote work, online learning, and staying at home to avoid exposure to the virus. With increased time indoors, it means that indoor air quality becomes more significant to our health and well-being.

Researchers recommend that homeowners must not take indoor quality for granted. To prevent people from inhaling polluted air indoors, there’s a surge of IAQ monitors. They allow you to stay up-to-date with the pollution in the air that you breathe at home.

IKEA first released the STARKVIND air purifier.

Recently, it introduced VINDSTRYKA. It’s a tongue-twisting name. It is pleasant-looking and you can easily read the sensor to eliminate all the guesswork.

It may be a useful tool for your health. It’s said to be a viable solution to improve the quality of the air that you breathe at home.

Pollution inside the house is one of the causes of millions of deaths around the world each year, according to WHO. Even though the number is alarming, we still take it for granted. We only start to act when one of our family members is suffering from respiratory issues or allergies.

Indoor Use

VINDSTRYKA is designed for indoor use. It enables people to measure and monitor air quality so that homeowners will know what kind of air they are breathing.

The smart sensor can identify particulate matter. It presents the levels on its display. In addition to PM2.5, it also displays a total volatile organic compound (TVOC). It also measures the temperature and humidity indoors.

It’s a smart device that you can integrate with STARKVIND and other sensor monitors that can monitor air quality. To get rid of the pollutants, it can prompt the air purifier to run its fans.

How Does It Work?

For it to work, you will have to invest in Ikea’s DIRGERA hub. It’s a hub compatible with other smart products. Users can connect IKEA smart products to the hub so they can steer them individually in groups through the IKEA Home start app. It allows you to create various scents with pre-set functions and increase customization options for the smart home.

IKEA is not new in the smart home hub market. It released its first smart home gateway TRADFRI in 2014. Thus, this new product is long overdue. The company’s smart home and device family continues to increase at a rapid pace. Last year, it released VAPPEBY LED lam. It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

To monitor the air quality at home, you can use the company’s app. Use the app to monitor other smart devices. The app lets you tell the purifier to increase the fan speed depending on the particulate levels.

The air purifier will be released publicly in April. The pricing isn’t available yet. However, based on the feature set, it will be more affordable compared to other high-end quality monitors that can track CO2 and air pressure.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

