Intel unveils 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS, the world’s fastest desktop processor

Intel has announced full details and availability for the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS, the world’s fastest desktop processor.

It delivers up to 6.0 gigahertz (GHz) max turbo frequency out of the box – the first processor in the PC industry to cross that threshold at stock – to power world-class gaming and creating experiences for desktop enthusiasts.

“The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture. Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6.0 GHz speeds at stock,” says Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel.

The unlocked i9-13900KS processor represents a major milestone in the PC industry – bringing faster speeds than before to enthusiast desktop users.

In addition to 24 cores, it delivers up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency and 36MB Intel Smart Cache for incredible performance in gaming and content creation workloads.

Key features and capabilities of the i9-13900KS

Up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost – the first CPU in the PC industry to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking.

Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.

24 cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache and a total of 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.

The i9-13900KS processor allows gamers and enthusiasts to take performance to the next level.

This special edition processor will be available beginning Jan. 12, 2023, with a recommended customer price starting at $699. It can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners.

Check out more details of the world’s fastest desktop processor here.

