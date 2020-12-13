Instagram’s Reels rolls out the Shopping feature

Image Credit: The Verge

Instagram is going all out to make its platform a huge ecommerce hub. The Facebook-owned app has been integrating a host of shopping features lately. The latest to welcome a shopping feature is Reels; the TikTok clone.

Shopping is already visible in virtually everywhere you turn to within the app. Places like Feed, Stories, IGTV, Live, and now Reels all present you with an opportunity to shop. Going forward, viewers can tap through tags to buy or save them. Of course, those tags would first have to be created by businesses and creators, and have them tagged to products when Reels are created.

Shopping gives people who come to Instagram for inspirational ideas to also close deals. What that means is that you can achieve two things while you are on the platform—you get great shopping ideas, and also get to place your order. It is a win-win situation for Instagram and its parent company Facebook. Facebook makes money from ads it sells to brands, and also get people to buy within the app.

Shopping will only get better on the social media—companies like Facebook, Instagram and the likes will continue to innovate. The future is really bright for brands, creators, users, and the social media companies.

A couple of weeks after Reels’ official launch, Instagram has now updated the feature with the ability to make longer videos. At launch, you could only make a 15-second video, but that has now changed. Going forward you can now upload up to 30-second video on Reels.

Though Instagram had started testing Reels before India banned TikTok and Trump threatened to do the same, Facebook quickly rolled out the feature in order to take advantage of the situation.

The TikTok-cloned feature was first launched in the US, UK, Japan, Mexico, and in about 50 other countries of the world. This was after Instagram had tested Reels in India; a country where TikTok’s major headache started from.

The India launch was significant considering the fact that it was one of TikTok’s strongholds before the hammer fell. India also represents one of the biggest markets for Instagram, and extending the availability of Reels to that market is a smart move.

TikTok faces uncertain times in the US and India; this presents Facebook with its over 3 billion users a huge chance to catch up some numbers. TikTok unsurprisingly happens to be the place for teens; but with recent government scrutiny in the US and the recent ban in India, things may never be the same again.