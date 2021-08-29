Instagram’s new search system now shows suggestions for photos and videos

Share the joy













Instagram has implemented a new search system that shows suggestion for photos and videos instead of hashtags, places, and user accounts. The new system which is build to work on mobile, will make it easier to discover new posts about what you are looking for.

In a blog post, Instagram explained how the new search system works. The company explains how the current system works, and how it wants to improve it. With the current system, if you search for something on Instagram, you will only see a list with related profiles or hashtags; but no photo or video content is displayed.

“We understand that it’s important you show up in search results when friends or fans are looking for you. We want to make sure that it’s easy for others to find your photos and videos,” Instagram said in the blog post.

The Facebook-owned app provided some useful tips to help you get the best out of your searches:

Using an Instagram handle or profile name that is related to the content of your posts is your best bet for showing up in relevant searches. If your friends or fans know you by a certain name, include that name in your username or profile so that you can show up when they search for you.

Ensure your bio includes keywords about who you are and what your profile is about. If your account is location-specific, like for a small business, sharing your location in your bio can make it easier for people in your area to find you.

For a post to be found in Search, put keywords and hashtags in the caption, not the comments.

These new changes will not sound strange to TikTok users as similar system operates within the short-video sharing app. TikTok users do not have to search for a specific user. You can search for a subject you like, while TikTok will display related videos.

Exact roll out date has not been confirmed, but what we do know is that it will be available first to English search results.

After testing Shops in the US earlier this month, Instagram has all but concluded plans to introduce ads on the Instagram Shop tab globally. Users in those countries where the tab is available will start seeing ads in the tab anytime soon.

Instagram has never hidden its desires to venture into ecommerce; and this just goes to confirm what we already know. Recall that the Facebook-owned company had earlier implemented shopping in Reels to compete with TikTok.

