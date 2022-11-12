Instagram’s new feature allows you to add music to photos

Share the joy

Instagram has just launched a new feature that allows you to add music to images in posts. The new feature provides additional tool to help creators with their posts. It means more ways to express yourself when promoting your content on Instagram.

“We’re excited to provide the ability to add music to Feed photo posts like you can with Reels and Stories. No matter which format works best to tell your story, you can now add a soundtrack to your favorite photo moments to bring them to life!”

Going forward, you will see a new “Add Music” option in the post composer flow. You can search for a track to add to your photo post, and can choose between 5 and 90 seconds of the song to use.

There is a chance you could soon be allowed to add a song to your profile on Instagram. The feature was uncovered by popular app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi who took to Twitter to post a screenshot. According to Paluzzi, the chosen song will show in your Instagram bio.

The feature remains a work in progress, and with no confirmation of whether it is going to make it to a global roll out. The song is just below your bio where those who view it can see,

We also do not know if the song would auto play when you visit a profile. According to Paluzzi, the song does not play; though he did say that may change later.

Instagram is now reportedly testing the ability to search for popular Reels in the explore section. The test was uncovered by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi.

The test will allow users to search for popular Reels uploaded by users, which will also encourage more visibility. Instagram’s Reels is not doing badly; though it still has a lot of work to do to compete with TikTok. That said, the feature has been one of the most popular ones on the platform lately.

In June, Meta announced that it will be adding Reels API, so brands can have more options when it comes to posting Reels to their accounts. The access enables platforms like Hootsuite and Sprout Social to offer cross-platform posting and analytics tools within a single dashboard.

The benefits of having all your social posts in a single place makes this a brilliant idea. It is an opportunity for both brands and Instagram to take advantage of the increasing popularity of the TikTok competitor—Reels.

