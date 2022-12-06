Instagram’s content scheduling is finally launched

Share the joy

Finally, creators can now schedule their content for a future publication. Instagram has now formally rolled out its content scheduling feature, and is now accessible.

With creators having their desks full of different tasks and activities, employing the use of scheduling tools has never been more important than it is. Instagram’s new scheduling tools, which was announced a couple of weeks ago, will be a welcome development.

Instagram scheduling tool gives you the flexibility in terms of scheduling your reels and other posts on the platform. Your reels, photos and carousel posts can now be scheduled up to 75 days in advance within the app—and that is massive.

“Now you can schedule in advance to post your amazing content when your audience is most engaged—allowing you to help grow your business and engagement on Instagram in a whole new way,” Instagram announced in a blog post.

To schedule your post with the new tool, simply follow the next few steps:

Tap the Create button.

Select Post or Reel.

Tap Advanced settings.

Tap Schedule.

Select date and time up to 75 days away.

Tap Done.

Tap the back button to return to the share sheet.

Tap Schedule to schedule Post or Reel. Note: features like product tagging, collaborative posts, cross posting to Facebook, sponsored posts and fundraisers will not appear on scheduled Posts or Reels.2

Scheduled posts appear on a professional account’s own profile. You can view scheduled posts by tapping the hamburger menu in the upper right corner and then tapping Scheduled posts.

Tap on a scheduled post to edit the post or reschedule.

In other Instagram news, the social media giant continues to work on a few more BeReal features—‘Roll Call.’ The new feature would allow group chat members to request all participants to add a photo or video of themselves to the chat within 5 minutes.

The feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. As can be seen in the screenshot, Roll Call is not too different from BeReal, with an enclosed group chat, as against sending the request to all your contacts.

The app researcher also posted another feature being tested by Instagram; ‘Glimpse’ Stories. Glimpse Stories according to Alessandro, works similarly to BeReal, in using the front and back cameras to show that you are up to at any point in time.

