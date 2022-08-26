Instagram working on the ability to restrict Reels to close friends

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

There is a possibility that you will soon be able to restrict those who view your Reels. A new update as uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi is being tested by Instagram.

Of course, you will still be able to post your Reels to your feed where everyone can access them, the new option, however, allows you to choose who can see them.

From the screenshot posted by Paluzzi, you will be able to choose between letting everyone see your Reels, and limiting it to just three of your friends.

Maybe a good option for those times when you want to keep things as private and as restricted as they can be.

The feature is still being tested, and is not widely available to a global audience yet.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels visible only to close friends 👀 pic.twitter.com/gkdQuk09j4 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 25, 2022

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram announced that all videos shorter than 15 seconds in length will be converted to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform.

This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only.

Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

Instagram also announced new ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company is introducing a new “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction.

You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

Instagram is also expanding its version of TikTok Duets, Reels Remix. The expanded Remix layouts will allow you to choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view. This will give you the option of adding your own video commentary to existing reels. A new “Remix for photos” option was also added to allow you to Remix public photos.

You can now add your clip after the original, which enables it to play sequentially. This new option is different from what was previously in use where your remix appears the same time as the original.

