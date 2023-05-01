Instagram working on new text app called Barcelona

Share the joy

Instagram is reportedly working on a new text app called Barcelona. Why the name “Barcelona?” I guess we will find that out later; but what is the new app all about?

According to reliable reverse engineer @alexa193a, the app is a new text-based social network. It has a temporary badge that lets your followers know you are on Barcelona and send them to your profile if they have the app installed on their device.

@alexa193a first tweeted about the app sometimes in March, and his latest update only shows that Instagram is already testing it.

Beyond the minor details on the screenshot posted by Paluzzi, there is barely any other information explaining what you can do with Barcelona. That said, it is clear that it is a text-based social service aimed at improving engagement on the platform.

#Instagram continues to work on Barcelona, the new text app 👀 pic.twitter.com/V22U94wcUZ — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 30, 2023

Only a couple of days ago, Instagram rolled out a new update that allows you to add up to five links in your bio. This update will give users more avenue in terms of driving traffic, which has been in hot demand for a while.

“Starting today, the update will make it easier for creators and other users to highlight their passions, bring awareness to causes they care about, promote brands they love, showcase their personal business, and more,” Instagram said.

After posting or adding a link, your Instagram profile bio will now display how many links you have left, via linking profile. When users tap on it, they will then get a Linktree-like overview of the various link options that you have enabled.

To add multiple links to your IG profile, simply head to ‘Edit profile’ > ‘Links’ > ‘Add external link’. From there, you can then drag and drop to order your links as you’d like them to appear in the app.

Reels could soon be available for download by your followers. Though, still being tested, if rolled out, it could give access to other users to download your Reels on Instagram.

Anyone could download your public reels, original audio from your reels and remixes by others. All these however, will not be possible without your permission. It means you can turn on/off the setting as it pleases you.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user @hammodoh1 who posted a screenshot of what the feature looks like on his page.

