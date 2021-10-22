Instagram wants to make it easier for creators to find sponsors

Share the joy













Instagram is testing some new tools that will make it easier for creators to find sponsors. The tools, according to Engadget, will make it easier for creators to earn money on the platform. The Facebook-owned app is now testing affiliate shops—a feature that it first previewed last June.

Creators will earn commission fees when their followers buy products from affiliate shops. The terms of these arrangements are still unknown at this time, but that should be available in due course. Instagram said the shopping feature will only be accessible to creators who are part of the affiliate program.

New inbox features that will make it easier for brands to connect with creators for sponsorships are also being tested. Instagram Direct Messages will get a dedicated “partnerships” section for messages from brands. Instagram says this will give those messages “priority placement” and will allow them to skip the “requests” section where incoming messages are often lost.

Instagram is testing tools to match brands with creators looking for sponsorships. Creators can identify brands that they have interest in working with directly from the app. Brands on the other hand, will be able to browse creators that match their needs based on factors like age, follower count, and gender.

A handful of brands and creators are currently involved in the small test. Instagram, however, had previously hinted that such features could be extended.

After testing Shops in the US earlier in August, Instagram said it would introduce ads on the Instagram Shop tab globally. Users in those countries where the tab is available will start seeing ads.

Instagram has never hidden its desires to venture into ecommerce; and this just goes to confirm what we already know. Recall that the Facebook-owned company had earlier implemented shopping in Reels to compete with TikTok.

Ads will appear as a tile within the current structure that sees items on Shops appear in a two-column grid of square tiles. The ads, however, will be marked “Sponsored” in the bottom-left corner of the image. When you click on the ad, it will open the Product Detail page that shows more information about them.

Users will be able to save a product from an ad to their wish list or send it to a friend. If any ad is found to be inappropriate, you can press and hold its tile to see options to hide or report it.

