Instagram wants to help influencers make money with “creator shops”

Image Credit: Facebook

Instagram wants to help creators on its platforms make money. This was made known by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg in a livestream with Adam Mosseri; the Instagram chief. The ephemeral picture-sharing app is working on creator shops and a few other tools.

Instagram already has shopping features, which means creator shops will naturally be an extension of the feature. “We see a lot of creators setting up shops too, and one part of being a content creator business model is you create great content, and then you can sell stuff, and so having creator shops is awesome,” Zuckerberg said per Engadget.

The Facebook founder also confirmed that the company is working on tools that would enable Instagram influencers to get paid for promoting products. According to Zuckerberg, creators “should be able to get a cut of the sales of things that they’re recommending and we should build up an affiliate recommendation marketplace to enable that to all happen.”

Instagram also wants to match influencers with sponsors and is working on a “branded content marketplace” tool to achieve this. According to Zuckerberg, such a tool could help enable newbie talent to monetize and help create a kind of “creator middle class.”

A couple of months ago, Instagram launched a professional dashboard for creators and businesses. Going forward, any creator or business can access the dashboard and access tools to help improve their works. Though, still in the works, the feature is expected to bring all Instagram’s business tools into a dedicated space within the app.

The new Instagram dashboard is designed for everyone that users Instagram for professional reasons. Creators will see shortcuts for branded content partnerships and other monetization features. Shop and restaurant owners on the other hand, can track their ads or set up shopping features. Among other things, businesses and creators will be able to access useful content and links to tutorials.

The launch of the new feature is probably Instagram’s response to several calls to provide support for creators on its platform. Over the weekend, TikTok launched a new online portal for creators—a one-stop shop where they can get educational resources. The portal gives creators opportunities to access content based on six different categories. In other words, the TikTok Creator Portal is an online platform where people can learn.

Instagram announced a new possibility for creators to make money in October 2020. Instagram rolled out badges which was added to Instagram Live to a group of over 50,000 creators for a start. These creators will be able to offer their fans the ability to purchase badges during live videos. This will enable them [fans] to stand out from the rest of the crowd during live events while showing their support.