Instagram users can now stream live for four hours

Image Credit: The Verge

Some great news for streamers as Instagram has announced that people can now go live for four hours. This update means you are no longer limited to the default 60 minutes live streaming which used to be the case until this announcement was made.

The Facebook owned company also said people will be able to view their own live streams in their private archive, which is similar to Stories and Posts, for a period of 30 days after they air. They can also choose to download the video and have it posted somewhere else.

Per The Verge, Instagram is also adding a “Live Now” section to IGTV so people can find content to watch at that moment.

Earlier in the year, Instagram announced that live videos can last much longer on IGTV even after the usual timeframe of 24 hours has elapsed. Prior to that announcement, one of the biggest drawbacks of Instagram Live videos is that it does not last more than 24 hours since it takes place in Stories. With the new arrangement, viewers who missed your livestream can get a second chance to see it.

Musicians and other entertainers who usually organize Q&A sessions will now have the chance to properly archive their streams—enabling viewers to watch them later. The option to download and share your videos to YouTube still remains—and serves as an added advantage to the latest arrangement.

In 2019, Instagram added a feature that lets you add titles to Instagram Live. Adding titles to your Instagram Live videos could attract more people to watch your Live stream. It is going to be particularly useful to people who catch up at a later time. It is a win-win for everyone—Instagram and people who use the picture sharing app.

Despite being a small update, it has the capacity to boost interaction with your Instagram Live content. Recall that Instagram has added some good features to Live video lately, and things are looking good for the app.

The question sticker, which was added in 2018 for one, will be very helpful to users considering the fact that they now respond to questions with music. Users can now choose to respond with a message or share a song to their story.

When a song is shared, it opens up the camera for the user to take a photo or video as the music plays in the background. Instagram has now added new camera effects that will respond to music being played.