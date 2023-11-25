Share the joy

Instagram users can now download publicly posted reels in the app. It has been a couple of months since the option to download public reels was launched for US users.

Reels that are publicly posted will automatically be downloadable, but creators have the option to disable this if they would rather that no one steal their footage.

To download a public reel, a creator would have enabled the feature. To know whether a reel is available for download, you will see a new “Download” option in the “Share” display section.

All downloaded Reels images will have an Instagram logo as well as the creator’s IG overlaid on the clip.

The rationale behind this is fairly clear: it will prevent spamming and promote Reels, particularly on TikTok, where I imagine some of these clips will eventually appear.

According to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, the option to download public Reels is now available to all users.

Instagram users can now download publicly posted Reels clips

Back in July, Instagram launched new templates to make it easier for users to create engaging reels.

Instagram rolled out a new template browser that allows users to sift through templates by category. Users can browse templates according to recommendations and the latest trends.

Templates allow you to create a reel by reusing elements from another reel you love. Simply drop in your own videos and photos to save time and put your own creative spin on a reel.

“We’re making it easy for you to find inspiration for your next reel, starting with a new and improved Template Browser. Now, you can browse templates by category in the Template Browser, organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio you’ve saved,” Instagram explained in a blog post.

The new template browser can be accessed by tapping on the “create” button from the home page, then selecting the “Reel” option. Tap the images in the lower left corner of the screen to open your camera gallery, then tap on “Templates.” You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates.

The new feature was launched almost a month after Instagram started letting users download reels posted by others.

This is one feature that has been available on TikTok for years now and has helped the app gain popularity among millions of people all over the world.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

