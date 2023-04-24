Instagram users can now add up to five links in their bio

Share the joy

Instagram has rolled out a new update that allows you to add up to five links in your IG bio. This update will give users more avenue in terms of driving traffic, which has been in hot demand for a while.

“Starting today, the update will make it easier for creators and other users to highlight their passions, bring awareness to causes they care about, promote brands they love, showcase their personal business, and more,” Instagram said.

After posting or adding a link, your Instagram profile bio will now display how many links you have left, via linking profile. When users tap on it, they will then get a Linktree-like overview of the various link options that you have enabled.

To add multiple links to your IG profile, simply head to ‘Edit profile’ > ‘Links’ > ‘Add external link’. From there, you can then drag and drop to order your links as you’d like them to appear in the app.

Have more you want to share on @instagram? You can now add up to 5️⃣links to your bio so you can highlight what you’re passionate about, bring awareness to causes and more. pic.twitter.com/yrKSK1Ln0f — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) April 18, 2023

In other news, your Reels could soon be available for download by your followers. Though, still being tested, if rolled out, it could give access to other users to download your Reels on Instagram.

Anyone could download your public reels, original audio from your reels and remixes by others. All these however, will not be possible without your permission. It means you can turn on/off the setting as it pleases you.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user @hammodoh1 who posted a screenshot of what the feature looks like on his page.

It will be interesting to see how this works out if launched; but adding an option to allow people to download your reels is not a bad idea.

In a bid to make its Reels feature popular among people, Instagram announced sometime last year that it will start converting all your videos that are shorter than 15 seconds in length to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only. Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

