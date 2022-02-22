Instagram Updated (Secretly) Daily Time Limits

Share the joy













The update coincided with the company’s slow growth.

Increasing the Daily Limits Feature

Meta posted its fourth-quarter earnings on February 2. The financials were disappointing. What’s more discouraging is that the report showed that the monthly active users of Facebook, Meta’s core social media app, remained flat. Its daily active users are declining.

The slow growth is probably the reason Instagram quietly modified an important feature that allows mobile users to set their daily time limit reminder.

The lowest daily time limit that mobile users can now set is 30 minutes. However, you can still leave the app after using it for 10 minutes. Thanks to the Take a Break feature. But Instagram makes it harder for users to slow down their time on the social network.

In the past, Instagram allowed users to limit their time on the app to 10 to 15 minutes a day. At that time, it was encouraging users to be more mindful of their usage of the service to prevent social media addiction.

The daily limits feature was introduced in 2018. It was only available to a smartphone app. It’s designed to aid people in controlling their time on Instagram while they are browsing their feed.

It also expressed their intent to allow adults and parents to take control of the app for their kids that are using it with the Take a Break option.

However, because Facebook’s slow growth and Meta’s earnings are affected, it’s understandable for Instagram to modify the daily time limit options. By putting the “3 hours” in the top slot of daily time limits, it’s clear that Instagram wants you to spend longer on the platform so it can show you more targeted ads.

Limiting Social media Use

There are a handful of reasons you need to curb your social media use. People who are spending more time on social media are likely to increase anxiety and lower self-esteem. Some people feel unhappy about their lack of accomplishment each time they watch everybody else’s achievements displayed through their feed.

Because of how their “achievements” are captured, you have distorted your reality. What you don’t realize is that their success is highly crafted.

They just painted a rosy photo of events, when they’re not really hotsy-totsy. Just think about how many times you need to take a selfie just to ensure you look gorgeous or effortless.

Experts suggest social media users must not mix image and reality. Instead, they want users to find their own happiness and not depend on anybody else’s.

Most of all, social media isn’t actually social. It’s especially true if you feel lonely. Social media doesn’t come close to real, close relationships with friends. The interaction on social media is sometimes empty.

It’s distracting. Instead of being in the moment, you might be thinking about how to get the perfect photo for your feed. Instead of experiencing the real world, you’re seeing it in filtered form.

And with all these reasons, you should consider curbing your time on social media. According to the Job Network, “But every hour you spend on your phone is another hour of life you’re missing out on. Think what you could accomplish in all of that accumulated time!”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

