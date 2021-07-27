Instagram unveils new tips to make your privacy a priority

Share the joy













Instagram knows just how toxic the atmosphere can be with trolls. The social media giant is among the most active when it comes to releasing new measures to fight online trolls. On Tuesday, Instagram unveiled three new tips to help everyone make their privacy a priority. These include simple tips that could help to protect your peace and ensure you keep the bad guys away.

In a short clip, the Facebook-owned app gave three useful tips to users on how to control their privacy. In the clip, Jezz Chung, a writer and public speaker explained the three tips:

Switch your account to private: Switching your account to ‘private’ allows you to control who sees your posts. You can switch your DM settings: This allows you to control who sends you direct messages also known as DMs. Block or report unwanted activity: You can block or report unwanted activities around your account or conversation.

With a lot of privacy issues online these days, social media companies like Instagram continue to push out new and improves features to help users. The three tips unveiled by Instagram on Tuesday will go a long way to ensure that people can have a healthy conversation online.

A couple of days ago, Instagram launched a new security feature that walks you through the process of keeping your account secure. Instagram calls it ‘Security Checkup;’ the feature will guide you through the process of securing your account if you suspect that someone has hacked it.

“Security Checkup is another way that we are working to keep Instagram accounts as secure as we can,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Among some of the things the feature will help you do are, checking login activity, reviewing your profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as phone number or email.

The new Security Checkup feature is however, not a replacement for other measures already put in place by Instagram to help secure your account. The Facebook-owned app reiterated the need for users to secure their accounts with its 2FA feature, updating your phone number and email, and reporting questionable content and content among others.

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will let you choose to receive 2FA codes on WhatsApp. The feature was spotted and reported by Alessandro Peluzzi, a reputable tech blogger with inside info on yet-to-be released features.

