Instagram unveils brighter new logo, typeface, and full-screen marketing layouts

Instagram has rolled out a “visual refresh” featuring a slightly tweaked brighter new logo, full-screen marketing layouts, and a typeface. Explaining the reason behind its new look, Instagram said it is aimed at embracing continued evolution and to help it “create more immersive and inclusive experiences.

Instagram calls the new typeface “Instagram Sans;” drawing inspiration from Instagram logo. The Meta-owned company said the font was inspired by squares and circles, or “squircles.” Instagram’s new typeface also features multiple global prints. Giving further details about Instagram Sans, the company described it as a contemporary remix of grotesque and geometric styles.

“Instagram Sans is also a new way for our global community to express themselves on Instagram in places like Stories and Reels,” Instagram said. “While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible. We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.”

A New Logo

The gradient is now a bit more vibrant, making it “illuminated and alive.” Instagram explains that the gradient was reimagined using a 3D modelling process. For the full-screen marketing layout, the company said it is designed to be “content-forward” and celebrate simplicity.

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram tweaked its algorithm. According to the company, the change is made in favor of original content. This is not new to most of us—the company is used to tweaking its algorithm to suit certain needs.

The update was made public by Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri in a video uploaded to Twitter. according to Mosseri, the change was made to align with Meta’s boarder goal of empowering creators

“If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are reshaping something that you found from someone else,” Mosseri said. “We’re going to do more to try and value original content more particularly compared to reposted content.”

Instagram has been making series of moves to encourage creators to post original content. The company has been doing these by ways of incentivizing creators, and offering them opportunities for revenue sharing.

The move is also a way of discouraging accounts from aggregating and distributing popular memes and other re-posted content.

