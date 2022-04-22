Instagram tweaks its algorithm to give more value to original content

Share the joy

Image Credit: 9to5mac

Instagram has again tweaked its algorithm. According to the company, the change is made in favor of original content. This is not new to most of us—the company is used to tweaking its algorithm to suit certain needs.

The update was made public by Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri in a video uploaded to Twitter. according to Mosseri, the change was made to align with Meta’s boarder goal of empowering creators.

“If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are reshaping something that you found from someone else,” he said per Engadget. “We’re going to do more to try and value original content more particularly compared to reposted content.”

Instagram has been making series of moves to encourage creators to post original content. The company has been doing these by ways of incentivizing creators, and offering them opportunities for revenue sharing.

The move is also a way of discouraging accounts from aggregating and distributing popular memes and other re-posted content.

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram made good its words to bring back the chronological feeds. The social media giant has reintroduced the its much anticipated alternative to the default view. The feature is rolling out to all users—giving them the more sorting options for their feed.

Instagram launched two new ways to organize your feed, called “Following” and Favorites.” The two options give you the option to view your feed in reverse chronological order.

Following can be described as the old chronological view. You can see posts from people you follow. You can also see the most recent posts at the top, and older ones toward the bottom.

Favorites is basically what you have been used to; but filtered down to the accounts you consider most important to you.

There is a downside though, there is no way to make Instagram’s new chronological feed your default. The app will always start with the algorithmic order by default. It is now up to you to change the order of viewing your feed once you access the app.

In December, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company was working on chronological feed. Adam confirmed this while testifying before a Senate panel over the harms to young people using the app.

Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed in 2016; an action that was criticized by many. Though, this was the norm at the time, many users preferred the chronological feed, and did not relent in their demands for a switch back.

