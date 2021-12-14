Instagram Trends Report 2022 released

Share the joy













To reconnect with its younger audiences, Instagram has released its Trends Report 2022. The list predicts and highlights rising movements in different categories. It helps marketers get a good understanding of the key shifts from this year to next year. This is the latest campaign to maintain Instagram’s position as a key driver of cultural impact.

“In order to create this report*, we tapped into the minds of Gen-Z to learn more about the rising Instagram trends across categories including music, fashion, creators and celebs, beauty, social justice, and so much more. From redefining how they approach education and the idea of a “career,” to maximalist fashion statements, these future-focused audiences are consistently creating the reality they want to live in,” explains Instagram.

The report shows the list in retro style. And the whole design links to pop culture trends to highlight Instagram’s role as a cultural driver.

The 13-page report underlines key shifts in several areas: food, wellness, memes, fashion and beauty, and more.

Each highlighted topic comes with data insights on the usage trends and behaviors. And it mentions the key creators to watch in that area.

It also comes with a dedicated section on the future of shopping. This is a broader effort in Instagram’s push to reconnect with its users.

Apart from the written report, Instagram has released video interviews with top influencers in different genres. It provides more insight into the key trends.

All ???? on 2022. ⬅️



From bold looks to money memes, check out some of the top trends that are about to take over your Feed in the new year. https://t.co/jxD6sG9Dwz pic.twitter.com/gymJCrQ32u

— Instagram (@instagram) December 13, 2021

You will find relevant insights in this report. It has valuable indicators for brands and marketers who want to optimize Instagram marketing next year.

TikTok is the leader in web culture trends these days. This mantle once belonged to Instagram though. And Instagram still is a cultural driver. So, consider the different trends in your approach and strategy for 2022.

Check out the Instagram Trends Report 2022 here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

