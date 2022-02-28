Instagram to shut down its IGTV app

Share the joy

Image Credit: Instagram

Instagram’s decision to continue to bet big on Reels is about to claim its biggest causality. In an official announcement on Monday, Instagram said its separate IGTV app will soon be retired.

In a short blog statement, Instagram promised that: “part of our efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app. We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.”

Instagram seems pleased with the progress made by Reels so far. The social media giant is encouraged by what it has seen, and is “excited to invest even more in this format.”

“Shorter, entertaining videos allow you to inspire trends, express yourself to your audience in a flexible (and fun) way and push culture forwards. Reels also continues to be the largest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, as more people watch reels to be entertained, go deeper with their interests or discover new creators.”

Instagram’s announcement ironically came on a day TikTok announced the expansion of its video length to 10 minutes. 10 minutes is a massive leap from its previous three minutes that was announced last July.

With 10 minutes, the Chinese-owned app is probably trying to compete with YouTube. While this might not be true, there is no doubt that the app opening new possibilities for its users. The latest upgrade is accessible to the app’s global users who now can upload longer videos.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Instagram was already testing an extension that will see creators uploading longer Reels videos. There is a 60-sec time cap on Reels, which is a bit limiting for creators. The 90-second upgrade will bring out the best in creators as they will be able to fully express themselves on the platform.

A screenshot of the upgrade was posted by Alessandro Paluzzi, who is fast becoming one of the most reliable tipsters online. The screenshot shows there will be a toggle within the Reels video shooting mode. The toggle will allow you to set the video limit to 90 seconds.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

