Instagram to make NFTs available to some users

Instagram has confirmed that a group of creators will soon be able to display their NFTs on the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news in a blog post on Monday. The Meta CEO also announced that “similar functionality” is coming soon to Facebook.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri provided a little more insight into what to expect with the launch of NFT on the platform. In a short video clip, Mosseri said a small group of US users will the ability to display NFTs on their feed, stories, and in messages. NFT details are displayed in similar way to tagged profiles and products and are named “digital collectibles.” When you click on the tag, you will see details like the name of the creator and owner.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉



This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG.



See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

The test, according to Mosseri, is a small one, with the sole aim of learning from the community.

According to a Meta spokesperson per The Verge, NFTs minted on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains will be supported initially, while Flow and Solana will be added later.

Social media companies are embracing NFTs like it is going out of fashion. There is a mad rush to integrate blockchain into their platforms, and the excitement is real. I January, Twitter added a way for users to authenticate NFT tokens by means of a profile picture.

Not everyone is into crypto; but it has become imperative that certain measures are put in place to inform the public. Twitter is integrating digital jewelries via a special “soft hexagon” shape around them.

In the first phase of its launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are non-fungible variety. Some of these wallets include: Trust Wallet; Argent; Rainbow; MetaMask; Coinbase Wallet; and Ledger Live.

When the profile pictures of some user’s flash one of the hexagon images, you can find out more about their items by clicking on the hexagon profile picture, select ViewNFT details and find out information about the “NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details.”

In 2021, Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for the sum of $2,915,835.47. Sina Estavis, the winner of the auction had held the high bid since first offering $2.5 million since March 6, finally raised his bid at the last minute. Recall that Dorsey had put up his first tweet for digital auction as an NFT, also called non-fungible token on March 5th 2022.

