Instagram to launch new measures to protect teens from harmful content

Instagram says it is planning to add new measures that will protect teenagers from harmful content. according to Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg, Instagram will also add a new measure to nudge teens to “take a break” from harmful content.

Clegg while speaking at CNN’s State of the Union, said the company is planning to introduce a measure that will “make a considerable difference.”

“We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content,” Clegg said.

Clegg did not provide any timeline for either of the feature. However, a Facebook spokesperson in response to an email sent by The Verge, said the features are “not testing yet but will soon.”

A couple of days ago, Facebook pressed the pause button, and will not go ahead with Instagram Kids. The social media giant made this known after fierce criticisms. In a statement, Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri said the company needs more time.

Instagram Kids is a version of the original Instagram app Facebook hoped to launch for children under 13. Mosseri said that Instagram would continue to work on experiences for younger users under the supervision of parents.

“While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we’ve decided to pause this project. This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.”

In a series of tweets, Mosseri blamed the media for misunderstanding the idea behind the app. in one of his tweets, he said: “It was never meant for younger kids, but for tweens (aged 10-12).” In a follow up tweet, he said: “leaked way before we knew what it would be. People feared the worst, and we had few answers at that stage. It’s clear we need to take more time on this.”

Facebook released a dedicated Messenger app for kids in 2017. Since that time, the company has added a couple of features to make it safer. In 2018, Facebook added the ability for kids to invite new friends to the chat app by seeking for parental approval.

