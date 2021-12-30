Instagram to “double-down” on video in 2022

Share the joy













So, it turned out that the outgoing year was a breakthrough one for TikTok. The short-form video sharing platform was the cynosure of all eyes throughout a difficult year. For the record, TikTok was able to overcome most of its issues with governments and institutions to, and emerged as a stronger platform. Instagram may not have done badly, but Adam Mosseri does admit in a recent interview that there is room for improvement.

Mosseri on Twitter, said Instagram will go all-in on video in 2022—adding that the platform is no longer just a photo-sharing app.

“We’re going to double down on our focus on video, we’re no longer just a photo-sharing app, and consolidate all of our video formats around Reels and continue to grow that product,” he explained.

“Two important themes were video, our focus on Reels, starting to consolidate our video format and build new creative tools, and control, giving people more ways to shape Instagram into what’s best for them with things like the sensitive content control, with the ability to hide like counts, with extending hidden words to DMs.”

While doubling down on video, Mosseri says Instagram will continue to focus more on messaging. Messaging as you know, remains as relevant as it was a few years back. The built-in messaging will evolve in no small was in the coming year.

2022 Priorities



This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we're focused on these four key priorities.



Hope you're all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

The Instagram chief said the world is transforming and the platform needs to align with these trends. Instagram is clearly following TikTok’s lead, and this is reflective of Mosseri’s statement.

Facebook and Instagram are the only two social networks ahead of TikTok in terms of size. In its inaugural forecast on TikTok’s global install base, eMarketer now known as Inside Intelligence, predicts that the Chinese-owned short video sharing app will clock 755.0 million monthly users in 2022. The forecast is on the heels of TikTok’s 2020 59 percent growth, and the 2021 40.8 percent growth.

In its 2022 forecast, Inside Intelligence estimates that Facebook will clock 2.1 billion monthly users, followed by Instagram with 1.28 billion users. TikTok according to the report, will hit 755 million monthly users; placing the app ahead of Snap and Twitter.

