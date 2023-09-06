Instagram to add location tags to Notes queries

Share the joy

Credit: Social Media Today

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the app is testing new location tags. The location tags will be added as a new element to your Notes queries.

As explained by Mosseri via his Instagram Channel:

“People are using notes to share thoughts, moods, and even places. We want to make it easier to connect over where you’re hanging out, get new inspiration for spots to visit, and more. I’m psyched for this because sharing where I am has been one of my favorite things to do with notes.”

Notes has been pretty effective since its launch and is especially popular among younger users. Its popularity has encouraged Instagram to add more features to Notes since December, including audio clips, song highlights, and the latest one, location tags.

In other news, Instagram wants you to get entertained with music as you scroll through photo carousels. A new update was added last month that allows you to add soundtracks to your photo carousels.

Creators on WhatsApp are now able to add a song that will play over photo carousel posts.

As described by Instagram in a post:

“Whether you’re sharing a collection of summer memories with friends or moments from your camera roll, you can now add music to your photo carousels. Building off our launch of music for feed photos, anyone can add a song to capture the mood and bring their carousel to life.”

The new functionality could be useful for adding contextual atmosphere. For creators, it is one more tool to improve how they reach out to the audience with their content.

Instagram has also announced that it is expanding its collaborative posting feature. The expansion will now allow you to post an update with up to three other people. This means more people will have access to your posts.

“Now, you can invite up to three friends to co-author a feed post, carousel, or reel. Once they accept, the content will reach each collaborator’s audience and appear on each account’s profile grid.”In related news, Instagram is rolling out a new Template Browser that will allow users to sift through templates by category. Users can browse templates according to recommendations and the latest trends.

