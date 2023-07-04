Instagram Threads set for Thursday release

Share the joy

In a matter of days—two days precisely—Instagram would have launched its Twitter clone, Threads. Meta has engaged in a couple of buildups in the last couple of days, and the excitement is in the air already.

A new landing page displaying the countdown to the launch, which has been fixed for this Thursday, has already gone live.

The build-up to the launch of Threads could not have come at a better time; Twitter is barely finding its feet, and Meta sees this as the best time to launch its latest text-based app. On the Twitter platform itself, Threads already has its own official account.

Just last weekend, Elon Musk announced a new cap on the number of tweet posts that certain categories of users could read daily on the platform. As expected, this did not go down well with millions of people on Twitter, coupled with the glitch that affected the platform on Saturday.

For hours, millions of people were unable to track new tweets, creating panic in the process. While that has been taken care of and new tweets seem to be loading, it is going to take a long time to recover from Musk’s latest bombshell!

In a tweet, Musk reeled out Twitter’s revised usage quotas for members of the platform. According to Musk, verified account users can read a maximum of 8,000 posts daily, while unverified users will have to make do with 800 and new unverified users 400.

Musk, in a tweet, said the changes have become necessary considering the “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” the company battles with. The measure being put in place is to curb these pressing issues. He did not, however, state who was responsible for the scraping or how long the issue had lingered.

According to Threads’ official website, which was uncovered by the APK Insight team, the official launch is set for this Thursday. iOS users can be excited because they can almost start using Threads this Thursday, while Android users may have to wait a little longer.

As an Instagram user, you can follow those with a public profile on Threads or request to follow those with a private profile. If they are not on Threads yet, they will show as pending until they join.

If, however, you prefer to keep your Threads profile private, not everyone who has permission to follow you on Instagram can immediately follow you on Threads, but you can allow that if you so choose to.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

