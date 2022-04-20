Instagram tests removal of Recent tab from hashtag search results

Share the joy

Instagram has announced the launch of a mini-test to have the Recent tab removed from hashtag search results. A move it has implemented to favor the display of recent posts and Reels in the main display.

“We’re trying out some new things to make hashtags as valuable as possible for people. For a small group, we’re testing more recent and timely content in ‘Top’ and ‘Reels’ tabs in hashtags, and removing the ‘Recent’ tab. We want to see if this helps people connect with more interesting and relevant content on hashtags, while also keeping them across what’s current,” explains Instagram.

Instagram also cites its update to connect people to more information around social movements related to hashtags for a reason. It serves as a guide for the path it wants to follow.

If you look for a hashtag linked to a specific cause, Instagram will give you a popup notification highlighting the various ways you can support the initiative.

The company seems to want to turn this into a bigger news. It puts more emphasis on the top posts in each hashtag search result.

It highlights the most valuable content for each user. And it has more opportunities to stop the spread of potentially harmful trends.

Frankly, this test is about looking for ways to stop growth hackers from tapping into trends. Growth hackers use irrelevant, and potentially harmful updates, to push their propaganda.

It’s interesting to note that Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently said that Instagram hashtags are not really helpful to views.

But this may not be completely true for trends. Mores so on the Recent tab. The move will reduce focus of the value of hashtags as a tool to reach audiences.

It adds more focus on users with the most valuable hashtags. And it creates the best content for each topic to optimize reach.

So, study your tags, look for the most relevant ones in each post, and add them to connect with your target audience.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

