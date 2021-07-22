Instagram tests Collab for users to collaborate on posts and Reels

Share the joy













Instagram has started testing a new Collab feature for users to post collaborative updates in the main feed and Reels clips.

The samples above show Instagram’s new Collab feature. Published posts appear with two profile bubbles. It means two people have teamed up to work on the content.

“Collaborating is a huge part of how people connect on Instagram. To make that easier, we’re testing a new way for people to co-author Feed Posts and Reels, called Collab. From the tagging screen, you can now invite another account to be a collaborator on the post or reel. If they accept, both accounts will appear in the post or reel header, and it will be shared to both sets of followers,” explains Instagram’s VP of product Vishal Shah.

Collaborative posts will appear on all the followers of both accounts. And they will appear in the photo grids and profiles of the authors.

Each collaborator can access post stats. One stream of comments will show on each Collab update.

This can get fascinating if one user blocks another user that the other did not. The outcome may be that any user blocked by one of the two accounts will not see the Collab update.

The tests may have help maximize engagement. It may also broaden the reach of posts to a wider audience.

While the feature focuses on the creators, and helping with building personal connection, it may be a valuable for brands and influencers. It has helps them partner up to create content for display to both of their audiences in one go.

Once it officially releases, it may be the next growth hack option. People may advise their followers to follow their friends through Collab updates.

Yet, even with possible misuse, this addition is to look out for. It may strengthen Instagram’s community connection and keep users more aligned and interested to the app.

The Collab feature is tested by selected users in the UK and India.

We will keep you posted with official plans for an expansion to other regions once available.

