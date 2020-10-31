Instagram temporarily removes the recent tab from hashtags as the US election nears

Image Credit: https://medium.com/@ianspalter/designing-a-new-look-for-instagram-inspired-by-the-community-84530eb355e3

The US election is only a matter of days away, and Instagram has already put a few measures in place to guard against misinformation. Not done, the social media behemoth has again put in a new measure to curb the spread of fake news. Instagram has announced the temporary suspension of the “recent” tab from hashtags to stop the spread of fake news.

“Starting today, for people in the U.S. we will temporarily remove the “Recent” tab from hashtag pages. We’re doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election,” Instagram said via its Twitter page on Friday.

Instagram says it wants to make it “harder” for people to spread misinformation about the US election on its platform. So, obviously this change is only affecting those in the US.

This change has already taken effect, and hopefully the recent tab will be restored for users in the US immediately after the election scheduled for November 3.

Several social media companies are rolling out different tools to help sensitize voters. Lately, TikTok announced that it will be rolling out a new in-app guide to help fight misinformation about the election.

The guide connects millions of Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more.

Voters will be able to access information about candidates at the federal, state, and local level through the help of the guide. This will be powered by BallotReady; with information on how to vote in every state powered by the National Association of State, while educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and many more will be powered by MediaWise.

Google too is not left out, the company had last month announced that it will not allow advertisers to run ads related to the election after November 3rd. The company made this known in an email sent to advertisers where it said the change is as a result of the “unprecedented” number of votes expected to be counted after Election Day.

Among platforms to be affected by the block are DV360, Google Ads, YouTube, and AdX Authorized Buyer. Also, the Google ban will affect ones that are explicitly election-related, and any other ones that refer to federal or state elections within the ad, or ads that run based on targeting election-related search queries, including on candidates or officeholders.

Results of this year’s election are not expected to be announced on election night unlike what we have had in the past. The reason for this is because more people are expected to vote by mail due to the pandemic.