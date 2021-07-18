Instagram Stories releases Drafts to all users

Share the joy













Instagram first announced that its Drafts feature would return in March. Now, it has released the option to all users, so they can save Instagram Stories as drafts in the app.

Posted by user @WFBrother on Twitter, the photo above shows how the option is activated. It appears when exit from the Stories composer while in the middle of creating the post.

After choosing to save a Stories as draft, it will alert you to notify that drafts are removed one week after saving them. So, make sure to return to your drafts or you will have to start from scratch again.

The option provides more scope on how to put together a more complete, crafted composition. You can then share it at the best time for your target audience.

The feature is handy for social media managers who are always on the lookout to post at optimal or peak times. But take note that you already have the option to save and share stories in a multitude of ways for the longest time.

All users can save their Stories by downloading to their device or through a third-party app.

Yet, these are third-party tools not native to Instagram. And the time needed to back up your composition disrupts your creation flow.

By having your drafts in the app, you can preview the compositions the same way your audience will see them. You can also use Instagram’s full feature set during draft creation and post immediately in the app.

“Instagram Stories drafts are now available for everyone, globally. Story drafts will save for seven days before disappearing,” says Instagram.

So, this is a new, more convenient way to manage your Stories creations. And you get to post at optimal times to have higher engagement.

It may only be a minor change for users. But it is highly relevant for Instagram managers wanting to make the most of the app.

