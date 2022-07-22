Instagram says all posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as Reels

Share the joy

Instagram is converting all your videos that are shorter than 15 seconds in length to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only. Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

New Ways To Create and Share Reels On Instagram

Instagram has also announced new ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company is introducing a new “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

Expansion of Reels Remix

Instagram is also expanding its version of TikTok Duets, Reels Remix. The expanded Remix layouts will allow you to choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view. This will give you the option of adding your own video commentary to existing reels. A new “Remix for photos” option was also added to allow you to Remix public photos.

You can now add your clip after the original, which enables it to play sequentially. This new option is different from what was previously in use where your remix appears the same time as the original.

“We’re always working on ways to improve your Instagram experience,” the company said. “We’ll continue to build features that make it easier and more fun to create and share reels on Instagram.”

Reels was launched by Meta to compete with TikTok. The short-form video feature has been adding a lot of changes in order to compete with TikTok, and is not doing a bad job since launch. In its Q1 2022 earnings, Meta said Reels now make up more than 20 percent of the time people spend on Instagram.

