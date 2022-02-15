Instagram rolls out Private Stories likes; and here is how it works

Share the joy













Instagram has announced private Stories likes for every user. The feature was announced by the social media giant via Twitter on Monday. It is the first time Instagram is adding the like button to Stories where people are allowed to react to your stories.

Just like the name suggests, private Stories likes will allow users to like someone’s Instagram story without reacting to it via DMs. The idea behind this is a smart one—a feature that allows users to express their support and love for others, while also not clogging their DM section.

With private Stories likes, things will remain private; likes counts will not be shown to users and the audience. That said, users will be able to view the likes on their stories by accessing the viewers of the story. Likes will appear as tiny hearts next to viewers names.

This is how it works:

In a video explaining the feature, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said “as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper aeroplane, there will be a heart icon. And if you tap on it, it will send the author of story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them.”

Instagram is testing a new “Undo” button for its Stories feature. The test, which is limited to only users in Turkey, will be the first time the platform is bringing such feature. This is just a test at this time, but a wider roll out will no doubt be welcomed by a lot of users.

Social media commentator Matt Navarra spotted the test and posted a screenshot of the feature on Twitter. An undo button will be useful when you are creating a new post and want to reverse it and edit it.

For creators, this is one feature that you will love to have; though this has not yet been officially confirmed by Instagram. If all goes according to plan, the undo button should be available for everyone in the very near future.

The feature is only available to users in Turkey; and we hope it becomes widely available soon.

In November, Instagram rolled out a live test of 60-second videos in Stories. With this, longer video clips will no longer be cut into 15-second segments. This is commendable because creators on TikTok can upload 3-minute-long video clips.

