Instagram rolls out option to pin post on profile

Instagram has officially launched a new option that allows you to pin posts on your profile. The option has been in testing for the last couple of months, but is now available to all users. The option to pin posts on your profile gives you one more option to take charge of your profile display.

Going forward, you will find a new “Pin to Your Profile” option via the three dots function menu at the top right of any of your post. In a short statement explaining how the feature works, Instagram said per Social Media Today:

“You can now pin up to three posts (photos or Reels) to remain at the top of your profile grid, giving creators more flexibility to express themselves on their profiles. Starting today, the feature will be available globally to all users”

Interestingly, you can pin both posts and Reels on your profile. The choice of what you do with either is up to you; but the fact that you can now display your profile for visitors to see is a good one from my end.

In other news, Instagram and Reels enthusiasts will now be able to upload up to 90-seconds long Reels on the Meta-owned app. This is an upgrade on the ability to upload videos that last up to 60 seconds.

“You will have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content, or whatever else you want to do with that extra time,” Instagram said in a blog post per The Economic Times.

The upgrade is good; creators will now have more time to showcase their talent. For followers, the 90 seconds upgrade gives them more content, which of course, means more entertainment. It is also a big win for Instagram, who will now have users spending more time on the platform watching more content.

A couple of months ago, popular reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi had shared a screenshot of the upgrade. The screenshot shows there will be a toggle within the Reels video shooting mode. The toggle will allow you to set the video limit to 90 seconds.

In July last year, TikTok increased its limit to three minutes; and while 90 minutes is still a far cry, it is a good place to start from. Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds in September 2020.

