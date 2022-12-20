Instagram rolls out new Reels template that lets users create their 2022 recap

Share the joy

It is only a couple of days to the end of 2022, and Instagram is rolling out new Reels template that lets users create their 2022 recap. The recap, according to Instagram, will be sharable to friends and followers.

The recap feature will allow users to customize their 2022 Recap Reel by choosing a narrated template from artist and producer Bad Bunny, DJ & producer DJ Khaled, rapper and producer Badshah or Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson, reports TechCrunch.

You can create your 2022 recap by selecting up to 14 photos to share with your friends and followers. This can then be automatically edited into a complete Reel that can be shared with your followers.

Instagram users will start to see a new “create your 2022 recap reel” prompt in the app’s homepage which will then take them to the new template. Better still, they can navigate to the Reels tab to select the 2022 recap template to get started.

This was not the case in 2021 as users had to create their own version on an end-of-year feature where they would post their top nine images in a photo grid. Unlike last year, this year’s end-of-year recap feature is built on Reels, and this based on the fact that Instagram’s focus has been on promoting Reels.

In July, Instagram announced that it is converting all your videos that are shorter than 15 seconds in length to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only.

Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

Also in July, Instagram announced new ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company is introducing a new “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

