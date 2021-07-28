Instagram rolls out 60-seconds Reels—more rooms for creativity

Share the joy













Instagram has expanded Reels—creators can now upload up to 60 seconds clips on the platform. Instagram took to its Twitter page to announce the update, which could excite not a few users—though the announcement did not come as a surprise.

Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds last September. Though, TikTok currently allows users to upload up to 3 minutes long videos on its platform, Reels’ 60 seconds long video is not a bad start at trying to encourage engagement on its platform.

While the 60 seconds upgrade is some 2 minutes shy from what its biggest rival TikTok offers now, the expansion still offers creators more opportunity to let loose their creative potential.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

Last May, Instagram rolled out new insights for Reels, which will further endear the feature to the hearts of creators and brands. The new addition, which lives within the Professional Dashboard, will provide essential data and insights to brands and creators about their content.

TikTok already has a similar tool; and adding this to Reels will provide detailed analytical data to help analyze how well your reels are doing in terms of reach. Until now, Instagram creators could only access publicly available metrics such as views, likes or comments on Reels.

Going forward, creators and businesses will be able to view critical data like Accounts Reached, Saves and Shares for their Reels, number of Peak Concurrent Viewers that tune in to watch Live Videos, and breakdowns that show users what kind of accounts they are reaching, and which content formats are generating their strongest engagement.

“We know that understanding more about how content is being distributed is important, so we’ve built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

Instagram also announced that more tools to help creators measure engagements will be rolled out in the coming months. Specifically, the Facebook-owned apps said it will begin to support insights on desktop.

Instagram is working on something interesting once again—the possibility of letting you earn some bonuses for your Reels is reportedly on the card. This will sound like some cool music in the ears of thousands of creators out there.

Instagram Reels is fast becoming very popular among creators, and this might just be the proper time to monetize the feature. The Facebook-owned app is working on a feature called “Bonuses.” When you share your Reels, you will be able to earn some bonuses in return.

