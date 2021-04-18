Instagram restricts user from sending messages over racist abuse

Instagram has placed a restriction on a user account for sending racist abuse to an EPL player Tyrone Mings. Mings, an Aston Villa player, was sent an abusive message by the user on Friday. Instagram has now restricted the account of the user “for a set period of time,” reports Skysports.

Tyrone Mings

Mings, who is also an England international, posted a screenshot of the message he got from the user on his Twitter page along with a tweet on Friday: “Another day in the life of social media with no filter… Please don’t feel sorry for us, just stand side by side in the fight for change. Social media isn’t getting any safer without it.”

The abuser, according to a Facebook spokesperson could get his account disabled if he continues to violate the rules of the platform.

“The abuse directed towards Tyrone Mings is unacceptable. We do not want it on Instagram and we’ve taken action against the person who sent it. We share the goal of tackling online abuse and holding people who share it accountable.

“We do this by taking action on content and accounts that break our rules and cooperating with law enforcement when we receive a valid legal request.

“We recently announced that we’ll take tougher action when we become aware of people breaking our rules in DMs and we’ve built tools to help protect people, including the ability to never receive a DM from someone you don’t follow.

“We’re always working on new ways to keep our community safe and will have more to share soon.”

In related news, a new report published by The Athletic has revealed that six English Premier League clubs are working with an American software company to deploy a tool that will make online abuse disappear instantly.

Respondology is a tool developed by an American software company that hides abuse in real-time on social media platforms, while also working to identify perpetrators of such acts. The software, according to The Athletic, has been presented to various EPL clubs.

While EPL clubs have not ruled out a boycott of their own, the option of Respondology does look appealing to the clubs. With the software installed, players may no longer be exposed to online abuse.

The software is powered by artificial intelligence as well as a team of 1,000 human moderators to filter abuse in real-time. While Respondology stops the abuse being seen by clubs and players, it leaves the post visible to the original poster.