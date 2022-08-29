Instagram restricts sensitive content defaults for new users under 16

Share the joy

Instagram is living to its promise of making its platform a safe place for young users. The social media company is expanding its sensitive content default that will restrict new young users under the age of 16 to certain content.

By default, all users under the age of 16 will be put into its most restrictive exposure category, unless they manually change this setting.

“Last December, we announced our commitment to building a safer search and discovery experience for teens on Instagram. Now, we’re defaulting new teens under 16 into the most restrictive setting (aka ‘Less’) of our ‘Sensitive Content Control’ on Instagram – which works to limit potentially sensitive content in Explore, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations and Suggested Accounts.”

For those users who also fall within the affected age category, Instagram says they will be prompted to choose the Less setting, while a new settings check-up that will encourage teens to update their safety and privacy settings will be launched.

Last year, Instagram announced that it will come up with measures to protect teens on its platform. This update builds on that promise, and will now limit teens in terms of the way they use the platform and what they are exposed to.

“We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well being, we will nudge them to look at other content,” said Nick Clegg Facebook vice president of global affairs.

Prior to that announcement, Instagram had announced that it will not go ahead with plans to launch ‘Instagram Kids.’ The social media giant made this known after fierce criticisms. In a statement, Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri said the company needed more time.

Instagram Kids is a version of the original Instagram app Facebook hoped to launch for children under 13. Mosseri said that Instagram would continue to work on experiences for younger users under the supervision of parents.

In a series of tweets, Mosseri blamed the media for misunderstanding the idea behind the app. in one of his tweets, he said: “It was never meant for younger kids, but for tweens (aged 10-12).” In a follow up tweet, he said: “leaked way before we knew what it would be. People feared the worst, and we had few answers at that stage. It’s clear we need to take more time on this.”

