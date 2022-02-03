Instagram reportedly planning to extend Reels’ video length to 90 seconds

Share the joy













Instagram is reportedly working on an extension that will see creators uploading longer Reels videos. There is a 60-sec time cap on Reels, which is a bit limiting for creators. The 90-second upgrade will bring out the best in creators as they will be able to fully express themselves on the platform.

Note that the 90-sec option hasn’t rolled out to users yet nor Instagram has officially confirmed any plans to extend the Reels video length.

A screenshot of the upgrade was posted by Alessandro Paluzzi, who is fast becoming one of the most reliable tipsters online. The screenshot shows there will be a toggle within the Reels video shooting mode. The toggle will allow you to set the video limit to 90 seconds.

Instagram has not confirmed if this is true or not; but given Paluzzi’s track records of spotting such features, we might just be a couple of weeks to the new feature being rolled out.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of creating #Reels lasting 90 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0KgJzQ90O — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 1, 2022

In July last year, TikTok increased its limit to three minutes; and while 90 minutes is still a far cry, it is a good place to start from. Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds in September 2020.

In May, Instagram rolled out new insights for Reels, which will further endear the feature to the hearts of creators and brands. The new addition, which lives within the Professional Dashboard, will provide essential data and insights to brands and creators about their content.

TikTok already has a similar tool; and adding this to Reels will provide detailed analytical data to help analyze how well your reels are doing in terms of reach. Until now, Instagram creators could only access publicly available metrics such as views, likes or comments on Reels.

Creators and businesses will be able to view critical data like Accounts Reached, Saves and Shares for their Reels, number of Peak Concurrent Viewers that tune in to watch Live Videos, and breakdowns that show users what kind of accounts they are reaching, and which content formats are generating their strongest engagement.

“We know that understanding more about how content is being distributed is important, so we’ve built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

