Instagram removes Pornhub’s account for good

Share the joy

Image Credit: BBC

After a weeks-long suspension, Pornhub’s account has been permanently removed from Instagram.

Instagram seems to have had enough of Pornhub, and has permanently shut the door against the reinstatement of the account on its platform. The Meta-owned company told TechCrunch that Pornhub had repeatedly violated its community guidelines, which left it with no choice but to remove its account.

Reacting to the banning of its Instagram account, Pornhub in an open letter to both Meta and Instagram, said that Instagram’s enforcement of its rules are “opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical.”

Recall that Pornhub’s Instagram account was suspended a couple of weeks ago. Pornhub, according to Instagram, repeatedly violated its content guidelines, which prohibit nudity and sexual content; a claim heavily denied by Pornhub.

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” Pornhub said.

“Sex workers and performers have been unfairly targeted in the form of bans, shadow bans, suspensions, loss of Live privileges and content removal, despite taking extra care not to violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines,” the letter states. “The livelihoods of independent creators are harmed by Instagram’s reckless and discriminatory behavior.”

Pornhub, according to Variety, shared nonpornographic videos and images on their Instagram account. That said, the company had “directly promoted pornography” while also featuring videos like “Next Career Goal” that encourages people to become pornography farmers, according to Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.

“Instagram is courageously choosing to stop partnering with Pornhub, and it is time for all corporate entities to follow its example,” Hawkins said per Variety.

Quite expectedly, the decision did not go down well with Pornhub, who could not resist a dig at Instagram.

“We are happy to see that Kim and the artistic team behind the image are free to share their work on the platform, but question why we are denied the same treatment,” the letter said.

A couple of days ago, reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, posted the screenshot of a new feature being tested by Instagram. According to Paluzzi, Instagram is testing a nudity detection and protection feature. The feature will cover photos that may contain nudity on Instagram.

Instagram, according to a message on the screenshot posted by Paluzzi, will not have access to the nude photos. The nude photos will remain covered as long as you choose not to view them.

Users will have control over the feature, but can turn it on/off at will—depending on what they choose to do.

Instagram has however, confirmed the test to The Verge, but adds that it is still in the development stage. “We’re working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive,” Meta spokesperson Liz Fernandez said per The Verge.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

