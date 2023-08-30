Instagram Reels is reportedly expanding to 10 minutes

Share the joy

TikTok is Reel’s biggest rival, and no wonder the former keeps working hard to keep up with pace. According to reliable leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working to expand video limits in Reels to 10 minutes.

The current limit is 3 minutes, but the new limit will no doubt excite creators. With this, Reels will effectively become a more effective platform for sharing videos, just like YouTube.

In a short statement made available to Engadget, Meta said the screenshots obtained by Paluzzi were real but added that they represented an “internal prototype.”

In July, Instagram launched new templates to make it easier for users to create engaging videos.

The new Template Browser will allow users to sift through templates by category. Users can browse templates according to recommendations and latest trends.

Templates allow you to create a reel by reusing elements from another reel you love. Simply drop in your own videos and photos to save time and put your own creative spin on a reel.

The new template browser can be accessed by tapping on the “create” button from the home page, then selecting the “Reel” option. Tap the images in the lower left corner of the screen to open your camera gallery, then tap on “Templates.” You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates.”

Instagram finally started allowing users to download Reels posted by others and share them outside the app. This is one feature that has been available on TikTok for years now and has helped the app gain popularity among millions of people all over the world.

To download Reels, simply go to their camera roll and click to download. The same can also be shared with a share icon, following which you select the Download option.

According to Mosseri, only Reels from public accounts are available for download. He, however, added that public accounts can turn off the ability to download Reels.

Downloaded Reels videos, just like those on TikTok, will come with an Instagram watermark as well as the account name. Recall that Instagram has always allowed users to download their Reels videos without a watermark from drafts.

