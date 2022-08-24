Instagram Reels generates the most reach for the platform

Share the joy

Less than a week ago, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said that video is a key focus for the platform right now.

“We’re going to continue to support photos, it’s part of our heritage – I love photos, I know a lot of you out there love photos too. That said, I need to be honest, I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing. If you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to video over time,” he tweeted.

Video engagement continues to reach new highs. And Instagram Reels must lean into that trend to deliver the best offerings.

But how can we measure the effect of video on Instagram? How do we know which formats have the most engagement?

A new HypeAuditor chart has shed us some light:

HypeAuditor studied nearly 80 million Instagram posts from July this year to get the latest trends in engagement based on format.

Here are some key findings:

Reels came in third for content type distribution. But it came first in the Estimated Reach bar. It had the most reach on the platform. HypeAuditor got this number by studying the number of people who saw each post using public data.

Reels also had the most Likes. But image posts had the most comments from this sample.

The most common content type on Instagram are image posts, with 42% of total posts. Carousels followed, with a 26% share.

The data shows Reels is the best option. It maximizes reach and engagement. Yet, most Instagram users do not post on Reels, even with the buildup on short-form content.

If you are into IG marketing, focus on your Instagram Reels content. It may be worth your time to test it with your video content.

Check out HypeAuditor’s full analysis report here.

