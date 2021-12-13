Instagram Reels adds replies to comments

Share the joy













Instagram has announced that its users can now reply to comments in Reels. Although it was in testing for some time, it offers a new way to add Reels into Instagram.

The example above shows that when you reply to a comment on a post, you will have an option to tap the blue Reels button and create a video reply. This reply will show as a sticker to send to the commenter.

Here’s how it looks like in action:

On Instagram You can now reply to comments with a Reels pic.twitter.com/HJNnvxw2Gt

— The BKH ???????? (@thebkh) December 10, 2021

This opens a new opportunity to boost engagement for your followers in Instagram. And it leans into short-form videos. To no surprise, this new feature copies a similar TikTok feature released in June 2020.

@tiktok

Want to reply to a comment with a video? Now you can! Available now for all users!

♬ original sound – TikTok

Instagram has added new colors to the sticker. Yet, it’s the same function. More recent history of Instagram will tell us that this is of the same quality for the feature. You can reply to comments on regular posts and videos with Reels as well. And it expands the function.

Still, it’s a copy of a TikTok function. It pales in comparison to what TikTok already does.

But it’s working.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in their most-recent earnings call that Reels is “the primary driver of engagement growth” on Instagram. Millions of users interact with Reels clips daily. If Meta can keep this up, it may stop its users from considering the use of TikTok.

If Meta wants to win back younger users, it must release unique features and lead—not follow—the latest trends. Younger users follow trend leaders. They consider them as the cooler apps. And it will be their haven for engagement and interactions.

Myspace did this in 2005, when Facebook became the social network of choice. It copied to Facebook’s tools in a losing effort.

Facebook ultimately became the go-to social network and pushed the company to greater heights.

TikTok is following the track of Facebook. Meta’s suite of apps is now bigger than Myspace. But it’s not impossible for TikTok to surpass it and become the top social app if it continues to rise.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

