Instagram pulls Boomerang and Hyperlapse from the app stores

Instagram has pulled its Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from the app stores. This is coming a week after it pulled the plug on its standalone IGTV app. Instagram launched Hyperlapse in 2014, and Boomerang in 2015, both as standalone apps.

Both apps according to TechCrunch, were last seen on the app stores on March 1 before there removal. Giving reasons for the removal, Instagram per TechCrunch said:

“We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app,” a spokesperson said. “We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram,” they added.

Of the two apps, Boomerang had more installs from users, and was more popular. Despite its popularity though, it started experiencing low usage apparently because of the successes of Stories, and Reels which were both launched in the last few years.

In an official announcement last week, Instagram said its separate IGTV app will soon be retired. Instagram seems pleased with the progress made by Reels so far. The social media giant is encouraged by what it has seen, and is “excited to invest even more in this format.”

In a short blog statement, Instagram promised that: “part of our efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app. We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.”

Instagram’s announcement ironically came on a day TikTok announced the expansion of its video length to 10 minutes. 10 minutes is a massive leap from its previous three minutes that was announced last July.

With 10 minutes, the Chinese-owned app is probably trying to compete with YouTube. While this might not be true, there is no doubt that the app opening new possibilities for its users. The latest upgrade is accessible to the app’s global users who now can upload longer videos.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Instagram was already testing an extension that will see creators uploading longer Reels videos. There is a 60-sec time cap on Reels, which is a bit limiting for creators. The 90-second upgrade will bring out the best in creators as they will be able to fully express themselves on the platform.

