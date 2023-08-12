Instagram now allows you to add soundtracks to your photo carousels

Share the joy

Instagram wants you to get entertained with music as you scroll through photo carousels. A new update has just been added that allows you to add soundtracks to your photo carousels.

Creators on WhatsApp are now able to add a song that will play over photo carousel posts.

As described by Instagram in a post:

“Whether you’re sharing a collection of summer memories with friends or moments from your camera roll, you can now add music to your photo carousels. Building off our launch of music for feed photos, anyone can add a song to capture the mood and bring their carousel to life.”

The new functionality could be useful for adding contextual atmosphere. For creators, it is one more tool to improve how they reach out to the audience with their content.

Instagram has also announced that it is expanding its collaborative posting feature. The expansion will now allow you to post an update with up to three other people. This means more people will have access to your posts.

“Now, you can invite up to three friends to co-author a feed post, carousel, or reel. Once they accept, the content will reach each collaborator’s audience and appear on each account’s profile grid.”

In related news, Instagram is rolling out a new Template Browser that will allow users to sift through templates by category. Users can browse templates according to recommendations and the latest trends.

Templates allow you to create a reel by reusing elements from another reel you love. Simply drop in your own videos and photos to save time and put your own creative spin on a reel.

The new template browser can be accessed by tapping on the “create” button from the home page, then selecting the “Reel” option. Tap the images in the lower left corner of the screen to open your camera gallery, then tap on “Templates.”

You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by simply tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates.

“We’re making it easy for you to find inspiration for your next reel, starting with a new and improved Template Browser. Now, you can browse templates by category in the Template Browser, organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates or audio you’ve saved,” Instagram explained in a blog post.

