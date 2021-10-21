Share the joy













Instagram Marketing for Business: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet

Instagram marketing is non-negotiable for any modern business.

Why, you wonder?

Because everyone loves Instagram and the Instagram facts and figures are the proof!

Millennials, professionals, celebrities, and of course, businesses. You got that right. Instagram is not only the most popular photo-sharing platform but it has evolved into a highly profitable business platform too.

Image via Instagram

According to Instagram, users visit more than 200 million business pages every day. Considering the magnitude of organic traffic Instagram generates for these businesses, it would be a blunder to not explore Instagram marketing for your business.

Here are six pro tips to supercharge your Instagram marketing strategy. Read on.

6 Killer Tips to Leverage Instagram Marketing for Business Growth

You must be convinced by now that Instagram marketing should be part of your business development strategy. Practising top growth hacks for Instagram will help you stay ahead of the curve.

In order to leverage Instagram marketing for your small business, you need to make note of the experts recommended tips we are about to share and practice them right away.

1. Switch to a Business Profile

Without switching from a personal account to a business account, you may never leverage the benefits of Instagram marketing for your small business.

If you already have a personal account, the switch is quite effortless. Next up, you need to work on the components that create your brand identity.

You can choose to utilize your brand logo as the profile picture. For the profile bio, don’t forget to write a crisp yet impressive brief about your business.

When you provide your website URL in the Instagram profiles, it acts like a smart CTA (call-to-action) that drives user action.

Take a look at Nike’s business profile to see how they have utilized their logo and URL to familiarize users with the brand.

Image via Instagram

2. Define Your Instagram Marketing Goals

What is it that you want to achieve with your Instagram business account? Are you looking to create an online presence, build your brand visibility, generate more leads, or use Instagram as a platform to sell your products?

Setting specific goals is imperative to utilize Instagram marketing for your small business successfully. While setting those goals, ensure that they are time-bound and attainable.

One of the fundamental tips for a successful social media marketing strategy is to set measurable goals. It could be in the form of the number of followers you want to gain, the number of audiences you want to reach, or the revenue you want to generate through sales.

3. Tell a Story with Visually Compelling Content

Instagram is a visual platform, and when you post compelling visual content, you achieve exceptional engagement.

When we say visuals, it’s not only the photos that we are talking about.

Then what?

You have Stories, Reels, and IGTV to publish some unique content to engage your followers. Instagram research shows that 58% of the users showed more interest in a brand after seeing their stories.

Do not restrict your posts and stories to brand-oriented content. You can utilize user-generated content for the growth of your business too.

To maximize the benefits of Instagram marketing for your business, you should optimize each post with relevant captions and hashtags for Instagram.

Image via Instagram

Under Armour’s IGTV channel is an excellent example. The company has found a great way to tell the stories of heroes from the sporting world. These interviews not only inspire users but attract phenomenal viewership for the brand.

4. Invest in Sponsored Ads

Sponsored ads tap into audiences who are still not following you on Instagram. Once you have created a compelling post, you can click on the “Promote” button.

The best part?

You can set a precise budget for each ad.

Instagram sponsored ads will allow you to reach out to a broader audience quickly and achieve specific goals. You have the power to select the specific target audience you want to reach, the specific locations, and much more.

While you choose to run multiple ads, you can utilize tools for Instagram scheduling to manage posting frequency with ease.

You can upgrade your high-performing posts into sponsored ads to gain more audience base. It might be a tricky job composing or selecting a post to be sponsored, but that’s where Instagram offers insights that come in handy.

5. Collaborate With Influencers

Have you thought about letting influencers take over your Instagram page for some time?

It would help if you gave it a thought because, in a survey conducted by Influencer Marketing Hub, 90% of the respondents believe that influencer marketing is highly effective. Influencer marketing takes a few months to give the result of your influencer marketing campaign.

While celebrities are phenomenal influencers, collaborating with micro-influencers in your niche would be an intelligent choice.

Image Source via Instagram

It’s interesting how Emberlee, a child model and influencer, promotes Drinkcirkul water in her unique way. Influencers like her have a huge fan base, and when you collaborate with them, you can enhance your brand presence and generate organic traffic for your website.

6. Harness Instagram Insights

Instagram Insights or analytics for Instagram are an excellent feature to track the performance of your business account. To leverage Instagram marketing for your small business, you should take these stats seriously.

Instagram insights give you an overview of a wide variety of statistics concerning your performance. It breaks down the demography of your followers, profile visits, website taps, post impressions, story impressions, and more.

These free insights are highly valuable to boost your social media marketing ROI and thereby help your business grow. By analyzing these stats, you will know how followers are interacting with your content and accordingly restructure your posts.

Concluding Thoughts

The possibilities are endless when it comes to leveraging Instagram marketing for your small business. You may dive deeper to explore which Instagram marketing tactics work the best for you and help grow your social media marketing ROI. However, the tips listed here are apt to set you up for success.

Why don’t you share your experience with Instagram marketing in the comments below? Maybe, I can help you with some more hacks and examples.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

