Instagram Live now has option to mute audio and turn off video

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Instagram has updated its streaming feature with a feature that has made Clubhouse a popular app. The Facebook-owned app has announced new features that will allow you to mute your microphone and even turn off your video while using Instagram Live.

The new features will provide you with increased flexibility when going live. It means you can reduce the pressure to look or sound a certain way while broadcasting live. The new features which will be rolling out to all iOS and Android users globally, was tested during an Instagram Live hosted by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri that also featured Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

For now, hosts will only be able to turn on or off the video or mute others in the livestream. However, TechCrunch reports that Instagram is working on offering more of such capabilities to the broadcaster, and roll out is expected soon.

Last year, Instagram announced that your videos can now last much longer on IGTV even after the usual timeframe of 24 hours has elapsed. Prior to this announcement, one of the biggest drawbacks of Instagram Live videos is that it does not last more than 24 hours since it takes place in Stories. With the new arrangement, viewers who missed your livestream can get a second chance to see it.

Musicians and other entertainers who usually organize Q&A session will now have the chance to properly archive their streams—enabling viewers to watch them later. The option to download and share your videos to YouTube remains—and serves as an added advantage to the latest arrangement.

Instagram wants to help creators on its platforms make money. This was made known by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg in a livestream with Adam Mosseri; the Instagram chief. The ephemeral picture-sharing app is working on creator shops and a few other tools.

Instagram already has shopping features, which means creator shops will naturally be an extension of the feature. “We see a lot of creators setting up shops too, and one part of being a content creator business model is you create great content, and then you can sell stuff, and so having creator shops is awesome,” Zuckerberg said per Engadget. The Facebook founder also confirmed that the company is working on tools that would enable Instagram influencers to get paid for promoting products. According to Zuckerberg, creators “should be able to get a cut of the sales of things that they’re recommending and we should build up an affiliate recommendation marketplace to enable that to all happen.”